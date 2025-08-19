Minecraft Snapshot 25w34b

This week it's time for a smaller snapshot with a new main menu panorama, code of conducts for servers and much tinkering and fixing with our new friends, the Copper Golems. Happy mining!

Developer's Note: The rendering changes introduced in 25w31a for entities are now expanded to affect block entities and items. Please report any issues you encounter in these areas.

Update: We have now released Snapshot 25w34b to fix some connectivity errors with Realms.

Fixed bugs in 25w34b

MC-300911 - Glowing item & block displays no longer glow

New Features

Servers can now have an in-game Code of Conduct

Server Code of Conduct

When connecting to a server, a Code of Conduct screen can now be shown.

Accepting the Code of Conduct is required to play on the server

A checkbox is available for not showing the same Code of Conduct in the future If the Code of Conduct changes, it will be shown again



Server Setup

A new boolean field has been added to server.properties called enable-code-of-conduct Setting it to true will make the server look for code of conduct files in the codeofconduct subfolder in the same folder as server.properties Each file in the folder should have the form <language_code>.txt The language shown will attempt to match the player's language If it doesn't exist, the en_us code of conduct will be used If that also doesn't exist, an arbitrary available entry is used

called

Changes

The main menu now has an updated background panorama showing Copper Golems in a Village

The End Light Flashes

The sound effect produced by a flash now has a higher delay

The "Hide Lightning Flashes" accessibility setting has been renamed to "Hide Sky Flashes" and now also disables the End Flashes When the flash is disabled by the setting the world will not be lit by the flash, but the flash source will still be visible in the sky and the sound effect will still play



Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities

The eyes of the Copper Golem are now invisible as well when splashed with Potion of Invisibility

Copper Golems hitbox has been tweaked The hitbox is now 0.6 blocks in width to be able to pathfind through open doors The hitbox is now 1.01 blocks in height to not get stuck in certain blocks



Sounds

Copper Golem & Copper Chests are now audible from up to 12 blocks away

The copper sorting sounds have been tweaked to be quieter

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 84.0

The Resource Pack version is now 66.0

Data Pack Version 84.0

Player profiles in data components and block entities no longer resolve automatically

Added fetchprofile command for downloading player profiles

Block States

Removed align_items_to_bottom block state property from Shelf block It has been replaced with an equally named boolean field on the Shelf block entity Shelves created with this property set in the last snapshot will reset back to the default value ( false )

block state property from Shelf block

Commands

Added fetchprofile

New command that has been added to fetch the contents of a player profile from Minecraft servers

Since the operation might take some time, it works asynchronously Results will be printed only when operation finishes, but the game will keep running unpaused

After successful completion, a message will be printed that lets users copy the contents of a fully resolved minecraft:profile component or /give @s minecraft:player_head with said component

component or with said component Since the result is not known at the time of execution, this command always returns 1

Syntax:

fetchprofile name <player name> - resolves profile by name (case-insensitive)

- resolves profile by name (case-insensitive) fetchprofile id <uuid> - resolves profile by id

Data Components

Modified minecraft:profile

Previously contents of this component would permanently change when profile was resolved, i.e. downloaded from Minecraft service

To avoid issues with this unexpected change, the resolved value is no longer stored and contents of the profile will always remain unchanged

That means this component has now two behaviors: Static: when it has properties field or when both name and id are present or when both are missing In this state, profile will always render as-is If properties field is missing, a default skin will be used (selected based on id , same as in offline mode) That means skin will be frozen at the moment of component creation This option is preferred for decorational uses Dynamic: when it has either name or id (but not both) When an item containing this profile is rendered on the client side, the profile will be resolved to most recent value This means that this item will always render with current skin of targeted player Note: if a player changes skin while game is running, change will not be visible unless clients restart Resolution might happen with a delay, during which item will render with a default skin Profile name will replace item name only when it's present Items with just id will show default name Items will dynamic profiles be distinguished from static ones with label in tooltip

Items stack based on exact contents, so even if a dynamic component is eventually resolved to the same profile as a static one, they won't stack together

Player heads in older maps that have not been loaded in never versions yet will usually be converted to dynamic contents

Block Entity Data

Modified minecraft:skull

profile field has been changed to match minecraft:profile component That means that it also becomes immutable and is resolved only when necessary

field has been changed to match component

Text components

Bold and italics styles are ignored when drawing sprites

Resource Pack Version 66.0

Removed block state align_items_to_bottom from the Shelf block See above for details

from the Shelf block

Fixed bugs in 25w34a

MC-383 - In the world selection screen, world names/versions/timestamps can overflow the list to the right

MC-36783 - Item frames/Glow item frames don't change their hitbox if they contain a map

MC-59413 - Water and lava can drip from barriers

MC-147784 - Fletching table flashes crafting table's GUI for about a second upon right-clicking it in spectator mode

MC-259673 - Tab selection works differently in world creation and statistics screens

MC-260591 - 'execute on origin' and 'execute on owner' fail to find the targeted entity when it is in a separate dimension

MC-260920 - Statistics screen columns are not accessible through keyboard navigation

MC-265290 - Elements within the command block interface are not selected in order when using the TAB key

MC-270190 - Hovering over banner patterns in the loom UI does not display tooltips

MC-270669 - Incorrect argument order in translation key argument.block.property.novalue

MC-272584 - Fireballs redirected by explosions caused by player owned entities no longer carry player ownership

MC-276931 - Enchanted books have the wrong rarity

MC-296789 - The color of text within the test instance block interface is inconsistent with other similar interfaces

MC-297496 - Text inside the middle of the java realms information box completely disappears when selected

MC-298605 - When creating a Water World superflat world, the player spawns at the bottom of the sea

MC-299067 - Arrows can lose ownership on disconnection in multiplayer

MC-299115 - Arrows lose their owner tag when deflected while the owner is offline

MC-300045 - The hand animation plays when right-clicking copper golems

MC-300046 - The copper golem statue models in the inventory are partly cut off at the top

MC-300048 - Copper golem statue item entities are rendered too large

MC-300066 - The Ender Dragon Spawn Egg has the "Disabled in Peaceful" note despite being able to spawn in Peaceful mode

MC-300082 - Copper golems with the “NoAI” tag can adjust their rotation and spin

MC-300083 - Copper golems with the “Silent” tag can still produce some sounds

MC-300085 - Copper golem statues' poses are off-centered

MC-300130 - The "commands.summon.failed.peaceful" string doesn’t pluralize the word "Monster"

MC-300134 - Copper Golem Spawn Egg isn't alphabetized in the creative inventory

MC-300213 - Copper golems' hitbox is too large to fit through open single doors

MC-300222 - Upon exiting the gamemode switcher (F3+F4) or debug options menu (F3+F5) while viewing the credits, the player does not resume viewing the credits and instead remains in the end in a phantom state until they relog

MC-300245 - Any double chests variant doesnt play any sound when a copper golem interacts with the right part of the chest specifically

MC-300249 - Copper golem statue block outline is above the top of the block below

MC-300365 - Copper golems inconsistently activate trapped chests

MC-300406 - Updating open copper chests causes the chests to remain open

MC-300441 - Nether ambient sounds continue playing after leaving the Nether

MC-300475 - The Glowing outline now appears black on the fur model parts of invisible sheep

MC-300480 - Worn copper golem statues are incorrectly rotated

MC-300695 - The sprint toggle state is now reset when viewing any screen

MC-300718 - Player doesn't re-sneak automatically if they were sneaking before opening a GUI with Sneak Toggle set

MC-300796 - Harvesting from sweet berry bushes can drop more sweet berries than before

MC-300804 - The Glowing outline is now always white on invisible entities that aren't the player, unless the player is in the same team

MC-300825 - Entities with NaN motion cause clients to be kicked and softlocked

MC-300839 - Disc sounds can be heard in another dimension

MC-300846 - The /rotate command doubles the target entity's motion each time it is run

MC-300856 - I-beam cursor in book signing screen has wrong color

MC-300888 - pack.mcmeta no longer supports versions below 16 in the supported_formats field

MC-300968 - Flying state is not saved when reloading world

MC-300970 - Missing sound for event: minecraft:entity.copper_golem.shear

MC-300972 - End light flashes sound can be heard while looking at the credits

MC-300975 - Copper golems wear banners backwards

MC-300983 - The speed field in ExplosionParticleInfo codec is misspelled as "speec"

MC-300995 - Game crashes when changing the F3 menu during world disconnection

MC-301004 - Normal guardians are no longer able to enter boats

MC-301030 - Frosted ice now melts in the End

MC-301032 - Bees in the End now hide in their hive when it's raining in the Overworld

