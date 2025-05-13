Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a

This week we’re releasing the final features from this year’s second drop. Today’s snapshot brings craftable saddles as well as some stunning tracks, courtesy of Amos Roddy. We have also added an option to show which song is currently playing in the in-game pause menu.

New Features

Added a new Music Disc with the track "Tears" by Amos Roddy

Made Saddles craftable and shearable

Updated the main screen panorama

Music

Added the following new music tracks by Amos Roddy to Cherry Groves, Forest, Desert, Grove, and Lush Cave Biomes: Below and Above Broken Clocks Fireflies Lilypad O's Piano

The same songs have been added to the menu music rotation

Saddles Updates

Crafting Saddles

Saddles can now be crafted with 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot

Recipe unlocks when a player picks up their first Leather

Removing Saddles and Equipment

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets can now be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using Shears

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets cannot be removed by using Shears while the mob has a rider

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets cannot be removed by using Shears while the player is crouching

Saddles cannot be removed from Ravagers using Shears

Dispensers with Shears cannot remove Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses or Carpets equipped on mobs

Loot Table Changes

Some loot tables have had saddles removed from them and replaced with 1-5 Leather:

Monster Room chests

Ancient City chests

Desert Pyramid chests

Jungle Pyramid chests

Stronghold altar chests

Changes

Fog is now applied to 3d hud elements such as first person player hands and items in hands

The Ghast now drops the "Tears" Music Disc when killed by a Fireball deflected by a Player

The fix to MC-3697 has been partially reverted. Decorative hanging entities such as paintings and item frames are now immune to explosions from submerged TNT while items and armor stands are once again vulnerable to them

Updates to music and sound

Rain and thunder weather is somewhat less foggy now

Rain fog affects interiors less

The Dried Ghast Block no longer breaks if water flows into it

Music and Sound

Music now plays even when the game is paused

Added an option to the Music & Sound settings that allows players to change how frequently music plays while in a game world

Added an option to the Music & Sound settings that enables a music toast to be shown whenever a song starts playing With this option enabled, the song that is currently playing will be seen at all times in the top left corner of the in-game Pause Menu



Realms

Added the Realms logo to the Realms loading screens

Added region information when connecting to a Realm

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 77

The Resource Pack version is now 61

"Command Syntax" report now contains information about required permission level

Data Pack Version 77

New optional fields can_be_sheared and shearing_sound have been added to the equippable item component

and have been added to the item component Added a way to display very simple dialogs to users

Added custom - a new click_event action type for text components

- a new action type for text components Users will now be prompted for confirmation before executing a command from the run_command click action in books and chat if the command can't be parsed or requires elevated permissions (i.e. higher than 0)

Dialogs

Added a way to display simple modal dialogs to a user

Dialogs are stored in a minecraft:dialog registry, but can also be defined inline

registry, but can also be defined inline Dialogs are an experimental feature

To avoid user confusion, dialog screens are marked with a warning sign next to the title Clicking on this warning leads to a dialog that explains to user that this screen is provided by custom content It also gives user an option to leave current world to avoid them being locked in infinite loop of dialogs

Dialogs can be displayed by server in play and configuration connection phases However, only inline registries are allowed in configuration , since registries are not yet available in that phase

and connection phases Dialogs always close after user selects any action

Dialogs by default will also close after Escape key is pressed When this happens, dialog will run action specific to dialog type described as "exit action" below This behavior is configurable

When dialog screen is closed, game goes back to previously displayed non-dialog screen or back to gameplay That means that new dialogs always replace already opened ones, if any

Dialogs screens will pause the game in singleplayer mode

Dialogs can be configured to be accessible from Pause menu This replaces and expands "Server Links" button added in previous versions

Most dialogs follow a common layout, however exact contents depend on type: Header with title and warning button Body elements (labels, inputs, buttons and submit actions), scrollable if needed Optional footer, contains main buttons and submit actions



Developer's Note: Dialogs are not supposed to fully describe any in-game UI, but just to allow custom content to display simple messages and get input from users. This feature is intentionally limited to match that use case.

Dialog Description Format

Dialogs are stored in minecraft:dialog registry that can be provided by a datapack

Fields:

type - one of dialog types from minecraft:dialog_type registry

- one of dialog types from registry <type-specific> - see below

Common Dialog Fields

Most dialog types share some fields. To avoid duplication, they are listed in this section

Fields:

title - screen title, text component Should be always visible on screen, no matter the specific type

- screen title, text component external_title - name to be used for a button leading to this dialog (for example from Pause screen), optional text component If not present, title will be used instead

- name to be used for a button leading to this dialog (for example from Pause screen), optional text component body - optional list of body elements or a single element, see below

- optional list of body elements or a single element, see below can_close_with_escape - can dialog be dismissed with Escape key, default true

Common Button Data

Most actions in dialog types share following fields that describe apperance of a button associated with that action:

label - text component

- text component tooltip - optional text component to display when button is highlighted or hovered over

- optional text component to display when button is highlighted or hovered over width - width of the button, positive integer with default 150

Click Action

Common object used in dialogs to represent clickable action on a dialog

Fields: Common button data (see above) on_click - optional click event (same format as click_event on text components) If not present, clicking button will simply close screen without any action



Dialog Types

minecraft:notice

A simple screen with one action in footer

Exit action: same as action

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

action - click action (see above), defaults to button with gui.ok label and no action or tooltip

minecraft:confirmation

A simple screen with two actions in footer

Exit action: same as no action

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

yes - click action (see above) for positive outcome

- click action (see above) for positive outcome no - click action (see above) for negative outcome

minecraft:multi_action

A scrollable list of actions arranged in columns

Screen also has button in footer that runs exit action and closes the screen Label will be gui.cancel if dialog has defined exit action and gui.back if it has no side effects

Exit action: defined in on_cancel field

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

actions - non-empty list of click actions (see above)

- non-empty list of click actions (see above) on_cancel - optional click event (same format as click_event on text components)

- optional click event (same format as on text components) columns - positive integer describing number of columns, default: 2

minecraft:server_links

A scrollable list of links received from server in minecraft:server_links packet, arranged in columns

packet, arranged in columns Screen also has button in footer that runs exit action and closes the screen Label will be gui.cancel if dialog has defined exit action and gui.back if it has no side effects

Note: this is a replacement for previous Server Links screen, but now with an additional body

Exit action: defined in on_cancel field

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

on_cancel - optional click event (same format as click_event on text components)

- optional click event (same format as on text components) columns - positive integer describing number of columns, default: 2

- positive integer describing number of columns, default: button_width - width of buttons in the list, positive integer with default 150

minecraft:dialog_list

A scrollable list of buttons leading directly to other dialogs, arranged in columns Titles of those buttons will be taken from external_title fields of targeted dialogs

Screen also has button in footer that runs exit action and closes the screen Label will be gui.cancel if dialog has defined exit action and gui.back if it has no side effects

Exit action: defined in on_cancel field

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

dialogs - dialog, a list of dialogs or a dialog tag

- dialog, a list of dialogs or a dialog tag on_cancel - optional click event (same format as click_event on text components)

- optional click event (same format as on text components) columns - positive integer describing number of columns, default: 2

- positive integer describing number of columns, default: button_width - width of buttons in the list, positive integer with default 150

minecraft:simple_input_form

A screen that accepts user inputs

Has a single submit action with in a footer

Exit action: none (submitting data closes screen, but does not run any action outside of sending data to server)

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

inputs - non-empty list of inputs controls, see below

- non-empty list of inputs controls, see below action - submit action, see below

minecraft:multi_action_input_form

A screen that accepts user inputs

Can have multiple submit actions

Has no footer, submit actions are appended to a body

Exit action: none (submitting data closes screen, but does not run any action outside of sending data to server)

Fields:

Common dialog fields (see above)

inputs - non-empty list of inputs controls, see below

- non-empty list of inputs controls, see below actions - non-empty list of submit actions, see below

Dialog Body Types

All dialogs have a list of body elements describing contents between title and actions or inputs

Fields:

type - one of dialog body types from minecraft:dialog_body_type registry

- one of dialog body types from registry <type-specific> - see below

minecraft:plain_message

A multiline label

Fields:

contents - text component

- text component width - maximum width of message, positive integer with default 200

minecraft:item

Item with optional description If description is present, it will be rendered to the right of item

Item will be rendered as if it was in inventory slot

Item is not scaled even if width and height are set to values other than default

Fields:

item - item stack with count

- item stack with count description - optional object with fields: contents - text component width - maximum width of contents, positive integer with default 200 Can also be just be text component

- optional object with fields: show_decorations - if true , count and damage bar will be rendered over the item, default: true

- if , count and damage bar will be rendered over the item, default: show_tooltip - if true , item tooltip will show up when item is hovered, default: true

- if , item tooltip will show up when item is hovered, default: width - horizontal size of element, default: 16

- horizontal size of element, default: height - vertical size of element, default: 16

Input Control Types

Input dialog uses a set of controls to accept user input

When submitted, current value of input will be converted to a string and sent to the server as described by Submit Action section below

Fields:

type - one of input control types from minecraft:input_control_type registry

- one of input control types from registry key - string identifier of value used when submitting data, must be a valid template argument (letters, digits and _ )

- string identifier of value used when submitting data, must be a valid template argument (letters, digits and ) <type-specific> - see below

minecraft:text

Simple text input

Sends current contents without modification

Fields:

width - width of input, positive integer with default: 200

- width of input, positive integer with default: label - a text component to be displayed to the left of control

- a text component to be displayed to the left of control label_visible - controls label visibility, default: true

- controls label visibility, default: initial - initial contents, default: "" (empty)

minecraft:boolean

A plain checkbox with a label

Fields:

label - a text component to be displayed to the right of control

- a text component to be displayed to the right of control initial - an initial value, default: false (i.e. unchecked)

- an initial value, default: (i.e. unchecked) on_true - a string value to send when control is checked, default: 'true'

- a string value to send when control is checked, default: 'true' on_false - a string value to send when control is unchecked, default: 'false'

minecraft:single_option

A button that cycles between a set of options when clicked

Sends value associated with currently selected preset

Fields:

label - a text component to be displayed on the button

- a text component to be displayed on the button label_visible - if true , label will be incorporated into button text, default: true

- if , label will be incorporated into button text, default: width - width of button, positive integer with default: 200

- width of button, positive integer with default: options - a list of objects with fields: id - a string value to send on submit display - a text component to display on button, optional (if not present, id is used) initial - an optional boolean flag that selects initial option (only one option can have it set to true ) Additionaly list might also contain plain string - in that case it's equivalent to a single entry with field id set to that string and other fields set to default

- a list of objects with fields:

minecraft:number_range

A slider for picking a numeric value out of some range

Sends currently selected value Whole numbers will be sent without decimal point



Fields:

label - a text component to be used as a slider label

- a text component to be used as a slider label label_format - a translation key to be used for building label (first argument is contents of label field, second argument is current value), default: options.generic_value

- a translation key to be used for building label (first argument is contents of field, second argument is current value), default: width - width of input, positive integer with default: 200

- width of input, positive integer with default: start - start value (when slider is in leftmost position) (inclusive), float

- start value (when slider is in leftmost position) (inclusive), float end - end value (when slider is in rightmost position) (inclusive), float

- end value (when slider is in rightmost position) (inclusive), float steps - number of increments, positive integer Note: value of 1 means that slider will have two positions (start and end)

- number of increments, positive integer initial - initial value of slider, rounded down nearest step, must be within range, defaults to min

Submit Actions

Every submit action on input dialog has a button associated with it

When one of those buttons is clicked, values of all inputs will be collected and sent to a server using one of methods described below

id field of a submit action will be included as an input with key action

field of a submit action will be included as an input with key Submit action fields: Common button data (see above) id - string identifier of an action on_submit - submit method to run when button is clicked, object with following fields: type - one of submit method types from minecraft:submit_method_type registry <type-specific> - see below

Note: server does not validate individual values as they arrive as filled commands or custom payloads

Submit Method Types

minecraft:command_template

This method will build a command using a provided macro template and request the server to run it (same as minecraft:run_command click event)

click event) If the command requires permission higher than 0 (when any operator permissions are required), a confirmation dialog will be shown

(when any operator permissions are required), a confirmation dialog will be shown Macro will be expanded with values from input For example, if macro is some_command $(action) , action parameter will be expanded to id field of a submit action Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string



Fields:

template - a string with a macro template to be interpreted as a command

minecraft:custom_template

This method will build a custom server click action using a provided macro template and send it to the server (same as minecraft:custom click event)

click event) Macro will be expanded with values from input Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string



Fields:

template - a string with a macro template to be used as a payload

- a string with a macro template to be used as a payload id - namespaced ID

minecraft:custom_form

This method will build a custom server click action from all values and request the server to run it (same as minecraft:custom click event)

click event) Format: keys are separated from values with horizontal tabulation ( U+0009 ) character key-value entries are separated with line feed ( U+000A ) character If characters U+0009 and U+000A are present in any key or value, they will be escaped to \t and





Fields:

id - namespaced ID

Built-in dialogs

The built-in datapack contains some custom dialogs to provide customization of specific screens used by client

minecraft:server_links

Replacement for previously existing "Server Links" screen

Meant to simplify migration for servers that used this feature previously

minecraft:custom_options

Shows contents of minecraft:pause_screen_additions tag (see below)

tag (see below) Lets user select a specific dialog if this tag contains multiple entries

Note: Since this tag is meant for interoperability, any content that replaces this dialog should be careful to not hide other dialog providers

Dialog Command

New command has been added to show dialog to clients

Syntax:

dialog show <targets> <dialog> - show dialog to player(s) <targets> - player name, UUID or a player selector <dialog> - a namespaced ID from minecraft:dialog registry or inline dialog value as described above Returns number of players in targets argument

- show dialog to player(s) dialog clear <targets> - clean dialog for player(s), if they have any visible <targets> - player name, UUID or a player selector Returns number of players in targets argument

- clean dialog for player(s), if they have any visible

Pause Screen Configuration

A data pack can request some of the available dialogs to be accessible from Pause screen

This feature replaces "Server Links" button and is placed on Pause screen according to the same rules

Buttons leading to dialogs exposed in this way will use label described in external_title field

field This feature is configured by minecraft:pause_screen_additions dialog tag: If this tag is not specified or is empty but the server has sent server_links packet, tag will be handled as if it contained minecraft:server_links dialog Note: this matches previous Server Links feature behavior If this dialog is removed, the tag remains empty If this tag is still empty, button is not visible ("Send Feedback" and "Report Bugs" buttons are visible instead) If this tag has a single element, Pause screen button will lead directly to this dialog If this tag has multiple elements, Pause screen button will lead to minecraft:custom_options which (by default) lets user select one of the tag elements If this dialog is removed, button is not visible

dialog tag:

Text Components

Click Events

New click action minecraft:custom has been added When user clicks a component with this click action, client will send a dedicated packet minecraft:custom_click_action to a server The intended use is as an alternative for run_command to be used by modded servers without worrying about having to add custom commands This packet has no functionality on vanilla servers Fields: id - namespaced ID payload - optional string field

has been added

Dialog Click Event

New action show_dialog has been added When user clicks this component, a dialog will be opened for them Fields: dialog - a namespaced ID from minecraft:dialog registry or inline dialog value as described above

has been added

Attributes

Ghasts flying_speed attribute

Ghasts now have a flying_speed attribute that affects their flying speed

Data Components

equippable Item Component

Added new optional field: can_be_sheared (boolean) If true , players can use Shears to remove this equippable item from a target mob by right-clicking, provided all other shearing conditions are satisfied If not specified, it defaults to false

(boolean) Added new optional field: shearing_sound (sound event) It's a sound event that plays when the equippable item is sheared If not specified, it defaults to the item.shears.snip sound event

(sound event)

Resource Pack Version 61

UI Sprites

Added icon/music_notes and toast/now_playing sprites

Fixed bugs in 25w20a

MC-97423 - Horse temporarily stuck in jump animation if dismounted

MC-103511 - Sound/Song stops playing after adjusting the volume

MC-118081 - Sounds don't pause when game is paused on some UI screens

MC-248682 - Translucent blocks moved by pistons aren't affected by fog correctly

MC-248688 - Falling translucent blocks aren't affected by fog correctly

MC-269744 - Out of memory crash when using a preset with a large layer

MC-276665 - Music is never turning on when it's toggled in the menu

MC-277991 - The 2 brightest pixel colors on pale oak boat items are still switched

MC-296311 - TNT touching water will destroy blocks and damage entities but will ignore decorative entities

MC-296836 - Happy ghast saddle model doesn't change when lead is broken by exceeding max range.

MC-296843 - Clouds are rendered incorrectly on some Mac systems

MC-297524 - Connection with realm gives weird HTML text

MC-297535 - The enchantment glint doesn't render in first person or the inventory

MC-297544 - Rain fog does not affect 1st person hand or items

MC-297570 - Block breaking overlay not affected by environmental fog

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?