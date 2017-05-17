Minecraft 1.12 Pre-Release 5

We've been working hard to squash a whole bunch of bugs this week, that we just had to get a new pre-release out there as soon as possible! Look at that list of bug fixes! It's almost 10 whole bugs long!

Changes in 1.12 pre-release 5

Technical: All recipe unlock advancements now have a parent of minecraft:recipes/root

Technical: Some recipe unlock advancements were renamed

Fixed bug MC-117470 - Torches and redstone torches can be placed on the side of redstone blocks and observers

Fixed bug MC-117625 - Executes with relative coordinates in functions doesn't work properly

Fixed bug MC-117626 - Cannot use right click to place items in crafting grid after clicking recipe in recipe book while holding an item

Fixed bug MC-117628 - Ladders can't be placed above each other/drop when receiving block update

Fixed bug MC-117631 - Feeding seeds to tamed parrots additionally makes them sit down / stand up

Fixed bug MC-117638 - Ladders only go on adjacent block

Fixed bug MC-117643 - Feeding parrot a cookie does not count as killing

Fixed bug MC-117667 - Can't feed cookies to tamed parrots

Added some new bugs!

Changes in 1.12 pre-release 4

Beds now have the correct colour on the map

Added new arguments to /function : if <selector> and unless <selector>

: and Fixed bug MC-115025 - Clicking on recipe or on book to close crafting help additionally clicks in inventory

Fixed bug MC-116622 - Sometimes blocks from creative inventory can't be placed or dropped

Fixed bug MC-116723 - Particles of cracks when breaking colored shulkers boxes appear with the old color

Fixed bug MC-117428 - /function with /execute "An unknown error occurred while attempting to perform this command"

Fixed bug MC-117450 - Fences and walls now connect to melons, pumpkins, and jack-o-lanterns

Fixed bug MC-117543 - Recipe book is inconsistent with existing UI elements

Fixed bug MC-117544 - Colored beds don't appear colored on maps

Fixed bug MC-117560 - Recipe book crashes the game upon attempting to craft

Fixed bug MC-117562 - Executing a function as an entity doesn't use new sender

Fixed bug MC-117563 - Crash when using enchanted bow to craft dispenser via recipe book

Fixed bug MC-117564 - Game crashes when you click "advancements" button while there is no advancement done

Fixed bug MC-117579 - Tools and weapons tab icon of recipe book isn't centered

Fixed bug MC-117580 - Recipe book doesn't update crafting grid if one of its slots already has enough items to craft as often as possible

Fixed bug MC-117586 - Feeding a parrot uses item in off-hand as well

Fixed bug MC-117589 - Feeding Parrots cookies shows "fell out of world" death message

Fixed bug MC-117593 - Cookies kill invulnerable parrots in survival mode

Fixed bug MC-117605 - Ladders can be placed on transparent blocks if a solid block is nearby

Added some new bugs!

Changes in 1.12 pre-release 3

Added resistance to "how did we get here?" hidden challenge

Gave "how did we get here?" hidden challenge a big experience reward

Added more food items to "a balanced diet" challenge

Changed parrots to be fed with seeds, not cookies

Advancements will now remember the tab you last selected

The tutorial hints will be a little more smarter about deciding if now is a good time to learn how to punch wood

Allowed parrots to spawn in old jungles

Added new keybinding for opening advancements (default L )

) Huge optimizations to both recipe book & creative inventory searching

Some optimizations to advancements

Technical: Changed requirements of advancements to an AND of ORs

of advancements to an AND of ORs Technical: Functions should now use file extension .mcfunction

Technical: Functions should not prefix commands with / (forwards slash)

(forwards slash) Technical: Functions should only use # to comment (not // )

to comment (not ) Technical: Functions should recurse as expected, even whilst mixing /function and /execute

and Fixed bug MC-92916 - Player teleporting to unloaded chunks causing current chunks to be unloaded is removed from loaded entities list and not tracked by EntityTracker anymore resulting in client side desync

Fixed bug MC-96555 - Wolves, ocelots and parrots can teleport in all non-full cube blocks near owner including path, lava, fire...

Fixed bug MC-103067 - The unit for "Minutes Played" statistic is not always minutes

Fixed bug MC-108304 - "Level Requirement" message is not translateable

Fixed bug MC-108343 - Minecraft crashes with "java.lang.NullPointerException: Ticking screen" while pinging server on multiplayer server list (previously due to network issues, now more frequent)

Fixed bug MC-110243 - Sneaking + Hit = Moved Wrongly / No Knockback

Fixed bug MC-111054 - Invalid lang in options.txt leads to connection error

Fixed bug MC-111859 - Movement Validation Wrong

Fixed bug MC-112017 - The anvil rename field accepts 31 characters but the server rejects it if it is over 30

Fixed bug MC-112425 - Hitting rabbits with fire aspect sword: Couldn't smelt 0xtile.air@0 because there is no smelting recipe

Fixed bug MC-112765 - hoverEvent JSON with specified color does not share among new lines

Fixed bug MC-113255 - Server does not test if some files exist before trying to interact with them

Fixed bug MC-113429 - Wither can break piston extension and end gateway

Fixed bug MC-114110 - Constructor for playerlist header and footer packet (SPacketPlayerListHeaderFooter) is missing footer parameter

Fixed bug MC-114281 - MutableBlockPos leak

Fixed bug MC-115033 - Recipes for certain item subtype are unlocked for any subtype of item

Fixed bug MC-115404 - Items can duplicate if the item entity gets modified

Fixed bug MC-115407 - Loot entries serialise incorrectly

Fixed bug MC-116373 - Glazed terracotta blocks can be pulled with slime blocks

Fixed bug MC-116409 - Popup instructions for new players invasive for experienced users

Fixed bug MC-116422 - Fires put out by splash water bottles do not cause block update

Fixed bug MC-116425 - Invalid Map Can Crash Server

Fixed bug MC-116505 - Other sneaking players appear lower than you in multiplayer

Fixed bug MC-116533 - Glazed terracotta can't be pushed by branched slimeblock

Fixed bug MC-116663 - Empty advancement file crashes server when loading world

Fixed bug MC-116667 - Advancement GUI loading random textures if no background is defined

Fixed bug MC-116735 - "Previous Output" in command blocks shows under textbox

Fixed bug MC-116808 - @s is described as "target yourself" in a command block

Fixed bug MC-116905 - Dispenser Recipe uses Enchanted Bow

Fixed bug MC-116924 - Invalid advancement frame type crashes server

Fixed bug MC-116925 - Messages for Narrator library are not logged properly

Fixed bug MC-116926 - Advancement file containing only "null" crashes server

Fixed bug MC-116927 - Server crashes with "null" as advancement title or description value

Fixed bug MC-116934 - advancement trigger changed_dimension ignores end to overworld

Fixed bug MC-116973 - /fill only supports block entity tags for one of the filled blocks

Fixed bug MC-116982 - Block particles displayed in corner of area when using destroy option in fill command

Fixed bug MC-117009 - Some blocks can't trigger placed_block of advancements

Fixed bug MC-117012 - placed_block trigger doesn't detect corresponding block from buckets (but does detect the bucket item itself)

Fixed bug MC-117022 - /fill does not always send block updates

Fixed bug MC-117035 - Selected Advancement tab is forgotten when menu is closed

Fixed bug MC-117117 - Parrots disappear when entering the back of a boat

Fixed bug MC-117138 - "Loaded 'X' advancements" console spam

Fixed bug MC-117197 - Message for non-existent team specified in entity NBT data is logged as info instead of warning or error

Fixed bug MC-117223 - /reload feedback does not mention functions

Fixed bug MC-117268 - /function feedback says "commands" despite functions being able to contain only one command

Fixed bug MC-117313 - Advancements inherit "hidden": "true" field from their parent and cannot be overwritten

Fixed bug MC-117318 - Advancement title is not highlighted in hover text of advancement announcement in chat

Fixed bug MC-117319 - execute/selectors are broken

Fixed bug MC-117321 - [Functions] Anything commands executed relative to anything doesn't doesn't run the command

Fixed bug MC-117331 - Tripwire Hooks and Ladders can be placed on blocks that they should not be able to

Fixed bug MC-117332 - gamerule sendCommandFeedback and commandBlockOutput doesn't stop /functions from writing errors

Fixed bug MC-117341 - "How Did We Get Here?" Does not require the resistance effect

Fixed bug MC-117352 - Advancements misaligned offscreen

Fixed bug MC-117382 - "How did we get here" advancement does not give the reward

Fixed bug MC-117402 - Recipe book does not correctly add items to already placed but offset items in crafting grid invalidating recipe

Fixed bug MC-117419 - Advancement conditions with nbt data do not work correctly for inventory_changed

Fixed bug MC-117428 - /function with /execute "An unknown error occurred while attempting to perform this command"

Fixed bug MC-117450 - Fences and walls now connect to melons, pumpkins, and jack-o-lanterns

Fixed bug MC-117471 - Obtaining charcoal unlocks Block of Coal recipe

Fixed bug MC-117481 - Cannot place levers on hoppers anymore

Fixed bug MC-117518 - Recipe Book "Click and hold for more" option does not default to items you have in your inventory

Fixed bug MC-117543 - Recipe book is inconsistent with existing UI elements

Fixed bug MC-117545 - Recipe book tabs are cut off/misaligned

Added some new bugs!

