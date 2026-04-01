A new era of Minecrafting is upon us: the Herdcraft Update is here, and it’s going to change everything you thought you knew about inventory management.

How did we get the idea for this paradigm-shifting update? Last month, I once again discarded several piles of cobblestone and dirt from my inventory, only to close it and... walk directly into them. POP POP POP POP POP. Back they went into my once carefully curated storage slots.

Furious, I stomped down to the developers’ floor, waved my arms wildly until they took off their headphones, and exclaimed in my most entitled tone: ‘You need to do something about the inventory!’

They replied, ‘What if we removed it?’

‘... That works, I guess.’

SO WHAT IS THE HERDCRAFT UPDATE?

Herdcraft is a completely new (and very permanent) way to play Minecraft. Instead of spending minutes, hours, years on end trying to organize the chaos in your inventory, you get to be present in the world, together with your new friends: all the items and blocks that you own!