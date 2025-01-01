Minecraft Snapshot 25w05a

Happy snapshot Wednesday! (You didn't think we were done, did you?) Today's snapshot is filled with new features: Say hello the cold and warm cow variants roaming cold and warm biomes across the Overworld, treat your ears to new ambient desert sounds and spruce up your builds with the bush block and sparkling firefly bush! And of course, we're also bringing you a fresh collection of bug fixes and technical updates. Happy mining!

New Features

Added cold and warm variants for the Cow

Added Firefly Bush block

Added Bush block

Added new ambient block sounds for ambient sounds in Desert and Badlands biomes

Cow Variants

New Cow variants have been added, the variant is determined by the biome they spawn in

Temperate variant - The Cow we are all familiar with Spawns by default where the cold and warm variants do not spawn

Cold variant - A variant that spawns in the following biomes: Old Growth Pine Taiga Old Growth Spruce Taiga Taiga Snowy Taiga Windswept Hills Windswept Gravelly Hills Windswept Forest

Warm variant - A variant that spawns in the following biomes: Savanna Savanna Plateau Windswept Savanna Jungle Sparse Jungle Bamboo Jungle Eroded Badlands Wooded Badlands Badlands

When bred by a player, a baby Cow variant will not be chosen by the current biome, but instead randomly selected from one of the parents' variants

Firefly Bush

The Firefly Bush is found in Swamps and near Rivers

When it's dark, glowing firefly particles appear around the Firefly Bush

Using Bone Meal on a Firefly Bush will spawn another Firefly Bush item

The Firefly Bush emits light level 2

Bush

The Bush is a new type of decorative block that can be found in small patches in the following biomes: Plains Windswept Hills Windswept Gravelly Hills Windswept Forest River Frozen River Forest Birch Forest Old Growth Birch Forest

The Bush can be used in the Composter

Using Bone Meal on a Bush places a neighbouring Bush next to the Bush if possible

New Ambient Sounds for Desert and Badlands

Sand, Red Sand and Terracotta of any color have a chance of playing ambient sounds when surrounded by any one of them on at least 3 sides 8 blocks away block.sand.idle can be played in any biome block.sand.wind only plays when in Desert or Badlands biomes

Dead Bush blocks have a chance of playing ambient sounds when placed on top of two blocks that are any color of Terracotta, Sand or Red Sand blocks in any biome

Changes

The look of the temperate Cow has been slightly updated to have an extruded snout

Beacons and their beams now render beyond 16 chunks up to the client render distance To keep it easily visible at large distances, the beam is rendered thicker the further away you are The beam now renders up to 2048 blocks high, up from 1024



Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 65

The Resource Pack version is now 50

Data Pack Versions 65

Commands

Text component arguments in /bossbar , /scoreboard and /team commands are now resolved before use in context of entity held in @s

Tags

Block Tags

Added #plays_ambient_desert_block_sounds - blocks that will play ambient desert block sounds

Damage Type Tags

Renamed #bypasses_blocking back to #bypasses_shield

Cow Variants

Cow variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/cow_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file: model - one of: normal , cold , warm asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above



Item Components

Changes to the blocks_attacks component

New bypassed_by field - hashtagged damage type tag (optional) If specified, blocking is bypassed by these damage types

field - hashtagged damage type tag (optional) The objects within the damage_reductions list now have a new field: horizontal_blocking_angle - angle in degrees as a positive float (default: 90 ) The maximum angle between the user's facing and the incoming attack for the block to be effective

list now have a new field:

Resource Pack Version 50

Updated Pig textures

New and updated Cow textures

Added textures for new Firefly Bush block

Added textures for new Bush blocks

Updated Pig textures

Texture pig has been renamed to temperate_pig

New and updated Cow textures and model

Added new textures for Cow variants: cold_cow warm_cow

Texture cow has been renamed to temperate_cow

has been renamed to Changed the size of temperate_cow texture

texture Changed the size of red_mooshroom and brown_mooshroom textures

and textures The temperate Cow has an updated model and texture Cow models now have a snout Cow models now have their legs mirrored



Fixed bugs in 25w05a

MC-108495 - Non-LivingBase entities can be on a team (and show color) but can't be targeted using team=

MC-165711 - Eye of ender hitbox always lags behind the animation

MC-279257 - crafting_transmute recipes don't give output if the resulting item has the same ID as the input item

MC-279280 - windswept_hills is in both the warm and cold variant farm animal biome tags

MC-279315 - Warm pigs do not spawn in windswept savannas

MC-279353 - The minecraft:fall_damage_multiplier attribute doesn't function when riding specific rideable mobs

MC-279390 - Baby zombified piglin helmet clipping

MC-279497 - Structure preview outline breaks for max integer-length sizes

MC-279531 - GameTest entrypoint doesn't report failures to spawn the structure

MC-279534 - Display entities use interpolation duration value for teleport duration

MC-279543 - Neutral Mobs don't attack the player back when attacked under certain conditions

MC-279556 - The "/execute on attacker" command does not target an entity previously targeted by the "/data" command

MC-279577 - Test blocks are restricted to one within a block-based structure

MC-279684 - Shield blocking animation no longer plays when blocking an attack

MC-279685 - Shields no longer consume durability when blocking attacks

MC-279688 - Sprinting is canceled upon flying with elytra

MC-279692 - Instrument component crashes the game

MC-279693 - Summoned lingering potions render as splash potions

MC-279697 - Llamas show a non-interactive saddle slot

MC-279698 - provides_banner_pattern component does not use hash prefix

MC-279760 - Typing an inline definition in the provides_trim_material component crashes the game

MC-279857 - Piglins summoned by the /summon command do not pick up gold items

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?