Building Blocks: Desert Pyramid

The inspiration for Minecraft’s desert pyramids is pretty clear – the pyramids at the Giza necropolis in Egypt are considered to be one of the great wonders of the ancient world – and they’re not alone. More than 100 pyramids of different sizes were constructed in Egypt between 2700 and 1700 BC as the burial monuments of kings.

But the Egyptians weren’t the first pyramid-builders. Far from it. Ancient Mesopotamian civilizations built the earliest pyramid-like structures, called ziggurats, as far back as 4000 BC. People at the time believed that gods lived in temples on the top of these structures, and so only priests and other high-status individuals could enter.

Other civilizations that have built pyramids include... *deep breath*... the Nubians, the Songhai, the Igbo, the ancient Greeks, the Spanish, the Romans, the Aztecs and Incans, various Andean cultures, Native American societies, the Chinese empire, the Chola empire, Austronesian cultures, Pacific islanders, and more. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a culture that didn’t build some sort of pyramid at some point.

Perhaps the most interesting real-world pyramid for Minecrafters is the Zeitpyramide in Wemding, Germany. This work of public art began construction in 1993, and a new block is added every 10 years. So at the time of writing, it consists of four blocks, and it’s due to be completed in the year 3183.

So how about that as a challenge? Ten years is maybe a bit much, but why not pledge to create a pyramid in Minecraft where you place just one block per month, or per week? If the Ancient Egyptians weren’t in a rush to finish their pyramids, then maybe you can afford to take a bit more time over yours, too...