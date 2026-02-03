Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 6

Beware! A pack of seven floofy and feral baby mobs have taken over the snapshot! These tiny foxes, polar bears, bees, llamas, armadillos, and goats might have snuggly new looks, but might not all be cuddle-friendly (or tamable!). From the icy tundra to the sandy deserts – few biomes are safe from their cuteness!

And on the technical front: This week's release is bringing some major changes to the world data format, so make sure to read through the full changelog below before upgrading your worlds.

Changes

Revamped the visuals of more baby mobs

Baby Polar Bears no longer attack Foxes

Baby Axolotls now have a play dead animation

Fixed the baby chicken's wings and the warm chicken's stripes

Baby Mobs

Updated the models and textures of the following baby mobs: Bee Fox Goat Camel Armadillo Polar Bear Llama

Saddles on baby Camels will no longer render

Camel Husk no longer has a baby model

UI

Along with large changes to the world data format in this release, worlds that need to be upgraded will now show Upgrade and Play instead of Play Selected World and the Edit World and Re-Create World buttons are disabled until the world has been upgraded A new screen has been added to show upgrading progress

Developer's Note: Due to additional risk when upgrading a world, we will be forcing a backup when you load your world for the first time in this snapshot cycle. After upgrading, you will not be able to load your world in an older version at all.

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 99

The Resource Pack version is now 80

Data Pack Version 99

World Storage

All default dimensions are now stored in the dimensions subfolder Data for the Overworld has been moved from the root folder to dimensions/minecraft/overworld This includes the region , entities , and poi folders, as well as related files out of data Data for the Nether has been moved from DIM-1 to dimensions/minecraft/the_nether Data for the End has been moved from DIM1 to dimensions/minecraft/the_end The top level data folder is now only for data shared across dimensions instead of also for the Overworld

subfolder Player storage has been moved to the players subdirectory advancements -> players/advancements playerdata -> players/data stats -> players/stats

subdirectory The world resource pack ( resources.zip ) has been moved to the resourcepacks subdirectory

) has been moved to the subdirectory Data saved in the data folder is now namespaced This means that all that data will now be stored in a namespace subfolder in the corresponding data folder All existing vanilla data files have been moved accordingly Example: data/scoreboard.dat -> data/minecraft/scoreboard.dat Command storage is now stored in namespace subfolders instead of having a namespace suffix Example: data/command_storage_foo.dat -> data/foo/command_storage.dat chunks.dat has been renamed to chunk_tickets.dat Data for maps is now stored in the data/minecraft/maps subfolder Map index files have been renamed to only the number Example: map_1.dat -> 1.dat idcounts.dat has been renamed to last_id.dat There is no more raids_end.dat special case The End now uses raids.dat as well

folder is now namespaced Structures saved by Structure Blocks have been moved from generated/namespace/structures to generated/namespace/structure

Changes to level.dat

The Player tag has been replaced with a singleplayer_uuid tag, referencing the player data file to use

tag has been replaced with a tag, referencing the player data file to use Difficulty-related settings have been moved into a difficulty_settings tag Difficulty is renamed to difficulty and is now a string instead of an integer Allowed values: peaceful easy normal hard DifficultyLocked is renamed to locked

tag Data for the Ender Dragon fight has been moved out to the data folder It can now be found at dimensions/minecraft/the_end/data/minecraft/ender_dragon_fight.dat The Ender Dragon fight can be activated in other dimensions, see the Dimension Types section below Data changes: NeedsStateScanning has been renamed to needs_state_scanning DragonKilled has been renamed to dragon_killed PreviouslyKilled has been renamed to previously_killed IsRespawning has been replaced by respawn_stage Allowed values: start preparing_to_summon_pillars summoning_pillars summoning_dragon end Dragon has been renamed to dragon_uuid ExitPortalLocation has been renamed to exit_portal_location Gateways has been renamed to gateways Added respawn_time - the time that has elapsed since the current stage of the respawn sequence started Added respawn_crystals - a list of UUIDs for the end crystals used to trigger the respawn sequence

Wandering Trader data has been moved out to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/wandering_trader.dat Data changes: WanderingTraderId has been removed WanderingTraderSpawnChance has been renamed to spawn_chance WanderingTraderSpawnDelay has been renamed to spawn_delay

CustomBossEvents has been moved to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/custom_boss_events.dat

has been moved to the data folder Weather-related data has been moved to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/weather.dat Data changes: clearWeatherTime has been renamed to clear_weather_time rainTime has been renamed to rain_time thunderTime has been renamed to thunder_time

ScheduledEvents has been moved out to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/scheduled_events.dat Data changes: Name has been renamed to id TriggerTime has been renamed to trigger_time Callback has been renamed to callback Type has been renamed to type Name has been renamed to id

has been moved out to the data folder game_rules has been moved out to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/game_rules.dat

has been moved out to the data folder WorldGenSettings has been moved out to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/world_gen_settings.dat Data changes: generate_features has been renamed to generate_structures

has been moved out to the data folder world_clocks has been moved out to the data folder It can now be found at data/minecraft/world_clocks.dat

has been moved out to the data folder

World Generation

Rule-based block state providers have changed so that their fallback is optional and can be empty In such cases that an empty fallback is invoked, features that use them will not place anything Current configuration that uses a rule-based block state provider is the state_provider in the disk feature

is optional and can be empty forest_rock feature has been renamed to block_blob

feature has been renamed to block_blob feature configuration has changed to support the following parameters: state The block the rock is made out of can_place_on A block predicate that defines which blocks the rock can be placed on

feature configuration has changed to support the following parameters: ice_spike feature has been renamed to spike

feature has been renamed to spike feature configuration now supports the following parameters: state The block the spike is made out of can_place_on A block predicate that defines which blocks the spike can be placed on can_replace A block predicate that defines which blocks the spike can replace

feature configuration now supports the following parameters: huge_red_mushroom and huge_brown_mushroom feature configurations have a new parameter: can_place_on A block predicate that defines which blocks the huge mushroom can be placed on

and feature configurations have a new parameter: alter_ground tree decorator configuration has changed so that provider is now a rule-based block state provider

tree decorator configuration has changed so that is now a rule-based block state provider tree feature configuration has replaced the force_dirt and dirt_provider parameters with a single below_trunk_provider rule-based block state provider: Format: fallback - An optional block state provider rules - A list of rules if_true - A block predicate that checks the block position before providing the block then - A block state provider Default value: "below_trunk_provider": { "rules": [ { "if_true": { "type": "minecraft:not", "predicate": { "type": "minecraft:matching_block_tag", "tag": "minecraft:cannot_replace_below_tree_trunk" } }, "then": { "type": "minecraft:simple_state_provider", "state": { "Name": "minecraft:dirt" } } } ] } Any trees that previously used force_dirt have a below_trunk_provider that always provides a dirt block instead

feature configuration has replaced the and parameters with a single rule-based block state provider:

Dimension Types

has_ender_dragon_fight : boolean Controls whether it is possible for an Ender Dragon fight to exist in the dimension

: boolean

Tags

Block Tags

Split apart #dirt into multiple block tags #dirt now only contains Dirt, Coarse Dirt and Rooted Dirt #mud contains Mud and Muddy Mangrove Roots #moss_blocks contains Moss Block and Pale Moss Block #grass_blocks contains Grass Block, Mycelium and Podzol

into multiple block tags Added #substrate_overworld which contains #dirt , #mud , #moss_blocks and #grass_blocks This is used as a collection for world generation conditions

which contains , , and Added the following tags which define which ground blocks beneath an applicable tree or bamboo can be replaced with podzol: #beneath_tree_podzol_replaceable #beneath_bamboo_podzol_replaceable

Added #cannot_replace_below_tree_trunk which contains #dirt , #mud , #moss_blocks and podzol

which contains , , and Added the following tags defining which blocks their feature can be placed on #forest_rock_can_place_on #huge_brown_mushroom_can_place_on #huge_red_mushroom_can_place_on

Added #ice_spike_replaceable defining which blocks an Ice Spike feature can replace

Item Tags

Added the following tags which mirror their block tag contents: #mud #moss_blocks #grass_blocks



Resource Pack Version 80

Added sound event for baby chicken step

Entity Textures

Added new entity textures: entity/bee/bee_baby.png entity/bee/bee_baby.png entity/bee/bee_angry_baby.png entity/bee/bee_nectar_baby.png entity/bee/bee_angry_nectar_baby.png entity/fox/fox_baby.png entity/fox/fox_snow_baby.png entity/fox/fox_sleep_baby.png entity/fox/fox_snow_sleep_baby.png entity/camel/camel_baby.png entity/goat/goat_baby.png entity/armadillo/armadillo_baby.png entity/bear/polarbear_baby.png entity/llama/llama_creamy_baby.png entity/llama/llama_white_baby.png entity/llama/llama_brown_baby.png entity/llama/llama_gray_baby.png entity/equipment/llama_body/trader_llama_baby.png



Shaders & Post-process Effects

The core/rendertype_item_entity_translucent_cull shaders have been removed in favor of core/entity

shaders have been removed in favor of The core/rendertype_entity_alpha and core/rendertype_entity_decal shaders have been replaced by a DISSOLVE flag implemented by core/entity

and shaders have been replaced by a flag implemented by Rendering of items (in UI and in the world) has been split from the core/entity into new core/item shaders

Fixed bugs in 26.1 Snapshot 6

MC-134573 - The game freezes while doing a world backup

MC-259032 - /data produces a positive result for low negative numbers

MC-264187 - Spawners with their light limits set to ranges that don't include 15 don't spawn mobs under the night sky

MC-273228 - Crash when generating water lakes using a custom worldgen datapack

MC-303403 - Hanging sign block displays render dark and above other blocks and mobs

MC-305580 - Baby zombie horses, skeleton horses and camel husks grow into adults, unlike other baby undead mobs

MC-305598 - The "wolf_baby_angry4" sound (angry puppy sound) ends abruptly

MC-305813 - The game crashes due to an integer overflow when loading a level with a large number of days

MC-305887 - The eating sound for baby horses is noticeably too low-pitched

MC-305923 - Bubble columns delete waterlogged blocks that intersect them

MC-305988 - Golden dandelions can't be fed to tadpoles

MC-306022 - Golden dandelions work on tamed baby skeleton horses and zombie horses

MC-306035 - The "Birthday Song" advancement is no longer being granted

MC-306057 - The AgeLocked NBT tag isn't saved when picking up a baby axolotl in a bucket

MC-306123 - Wolves still try to attack players even in Peaceful difficulty

