Realms Plus is Here

Are you familiar with Minecraft Realms? It was our monthly subscription service that let you and up to ten friends play online Minecraft multiplayer together in your own private server! And as of today, it’s GONE FOREVER :(

But the good news is, we’re replacing it with something better, Realms Plus! With this new monthly subscription service, you still get your own private server for you and your friends to enjoy, plus you get over fifty pieces of Minecraft Marketplace content. All for the same price!

So if you’re currently subscribed to Minecraft Realms with a ten-player realm, you’ll be upgraded to Realms Plus for free. If you’re not currently subscribed to Minecraft Realms, you won’t be upgraded to Realms Plus for free, because we had accounting run the numbers and apparently that’s not a great business model for us. Sorry! Take solace in the fact that you can try your first month of Realms Plus for free.

Let’s enjoy the launch trailer: