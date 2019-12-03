Realms Plus is Here
Your own private server and over fifty pieces of Marketplace content!
Are you familiar with Minecraft Realms? It was our monthly subscription service that let you and up to ten friends play online Minecraft multiplayer together in your own private server! And as of today, it’s GONE FOREVER :(
But the good news is, we’re replacing it with something better, Realms Plus! With this new monthly subscription service, you still get your own private server for you and your friends to enjoy, plus you get over fifty pieces of Minecraft Marketplace content. All for the same price!
So if you’re currently subscribed to Minecraft Realms with a ten-player realm, you’ll be upgraded to Realms Plus for free. If you’re not currently subscribed to Minecraft Realms, you won’t be upgraded to Realms Plus for free, because we had accounting run the numbers and apparently that’s not a great business model for us. Sorry! Take solace in the fact that you can try your first month of Realms Plus for free.
Let’s enjoy the launch trailer:
Realms Plus is available for all versions of Minecraft that have the Minecraft Marketplace. Like I promised way back in paragraph two, you’ll get over fifty pieces of Marketplace content at launch, including adventures, skin packs, worlds, mini-games and more! We’ll be adding new content every month and updating you about what’s new in a monthly article right here on minecraft.net. Is reading my appalling jokes worth it to access so much great Marketplace content for only $7.99 a month? Just about.
As for the Realms part, you’ll have your own private server where you can invite as many friends as you like, and play with up to ten of them at a time. You can play locally or in a private, persistent world, safely stored in the cloud. Plus, your friends can access all of the content in your realm for free! Personally, I like to charge my friends diamond blocks to join my server anyway and that’s probably why I don’t have any friends.
Want to try Realms Plus? Click here.
